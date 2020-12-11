Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Amid a turbulent 2020 Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel – the region’s “Big Four” political leaders – appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (airing at its new time – 7:30 am ) to talk with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the year, pressing issues and what’s ahead.

The last time they appeared together was at the Detroit Free Press “Breakfast Club” speakers forum on Jan. 21. Also appearing at that forum, sponsored by DTE Energy Foundation, was Jason Morgan, chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. The event was moderated by Cain and aired as a special “Michigan Matters.”

Duggan talks about the city he runs and how with a Democratic President, Governor and two U.S. Senators, he hoped to be able to do more things to help the city he leads. He also talks about why he is running for a third term.

Coulter, who just won election as Oakland County Executive, is grappling with the pandemic as he helps businesses in his municipality with a $10 million CARES fund. He talks about the importance of people remaining vigilant during this crisis .

Evans, who runs the state’s largest county which includes the city of Detroit, is anticipating the vaccine which hopefully will slow the spread of the virus.

Hackel talks about his county and its impact by COVID. He also talks why residents in his county supported Donald Trump by over 6,000 votes over Joe Biden and offered his take on it.

