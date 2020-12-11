Chevy Holiday Stroll At Canterbury Village Teams Up With Non-Profit To Collect Toys For Kids During PandemicThe annual Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll teams up with Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers and the Bottomless Toy Chest to collect toys for kids during the pandemic.

Michigan Reports 5,157 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,157 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 61 deaths for Friday.

AG Nessel Says She Will Appeal The Court Ruling Allowing Discrimination Over Sexual OrientationMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she will appeal a Michigan Claims Court judge's ruling that allows discrimination against a same-sex couple on religious grounds.

Here's Everything To Know About When Vaccines Will Be Available In Michigan, Symptoms And MoreMichigan expects to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month. Here's updates from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Michigan COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Through Dec. 20. Here's Everything You Need To KnowThe partial shutdown of businesses and schools to help slow the spread of COVID-19 has been extended by 12 days. Here's everything you need to know about the extended order.

Michigan Matters: The "Big Four" Talk Pandemic, Trump, Road AheadDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel – the region’s “Big Four” political leaders - appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (airing at its new time - 7:30 am ) to talk with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the year, pressing issues, and what’s ahead.