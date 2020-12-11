Michigan Matters: The "Big Four" Talk Pandemic, Trump, Road AheadDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel – the region’s “Big Four” political leaders - appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (airing at its new time - 7:30 am ) to talk with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the year, pressing issues, and what’s ahead.

MSU Will Require On Campus Students To Get Flu Vaccine Before Spring SemesterMichigan State University is requiring students who will be on any campus property this next semester to get a flu vaccine.

Police: 49-Year-Old Man Killed In Detroit Shooting, Suspect On The LooseA suspect is on the loose after a Detroit shooting that killed a 49-year-old man, police say.

Here's Everything To Know About When Vaccines Will Be Available In Michigan, Symptoms And MoreMichigan expects to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month. Here's updates from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Police: D’Wanna Wiggins, Mother of Missing Child D’Wan Sims, Passes AwayYears after building a new life in North Carolina as a wife, mother and trustee of her church, Wiggins died on Dec. 7 according to the Durham Police Department.

Senate Targets Virus Restrictions; OKs Jobless, Water BillsSenate Republicans voted to limit the length of coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration, unless they were extended by the GOP-controlled Legislature.