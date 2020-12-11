(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect is on the loose after a Detroit shooting that killed a 49-year-old man.
It happened Thursday night at 8:40 p.m. in the 11000 block of Morang.
Police say a 49-year-old man was walking down the street when an unknown suspect approached him and shot him. The suspect then ran north on Nottingham.
First responders arrived and transported the 49-year-old man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say K9 track was conducted but was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 6’0, dark complexion and wearing black jeans.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: D’Wanna Wiggins, Mother of Missing Child D’Wan Sims, Passes Away
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Plan Should ‘Give As Generous Aid To Local Governments As Possible,’ Economist Says
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.