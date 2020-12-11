  • WWJ-TVWatch Now
    Daily Newscast

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:donation, Harrison Township, Michigan, Mom, Taylor Swift

(CBS DETROIT) – Pop singer Taylor Swift donated $13,000 to a Michigan mom of two on the verge of eviction.

Shelbie Selewski of Harrison Township says she started a GoFundMe page after losing her job in the spring.

Taylor Swift found out about her story in the Washington Post from an article on families falling behind on their rent.

Since then, the mom has raised over $23,000.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: D’Wanna Wiggins, Mother of Missing Child D’Wan Sims, Passes Away

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Plan Should ‘Give As Generous Aid To Local Governments As Possible,’ Economist Says

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply