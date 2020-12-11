(CBS DETROIT) – Pop singer Taylor Swift donated $13,000 to a Michigan mom of two on the verge of eviction.
Shelbie Selewski of Harrison Township says she started a GoFundMe page after losing her job in the spring.
Taylor Swift found out about her story in the Washington Post from an article on families falling behind on their rent.
Since then, the mom has raised over $23,000.
