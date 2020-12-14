(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 25 Michigan schools.
On Monday, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
However, in Oakland County at Holly Academy, there have been nine cases reported among both students and staff on Monday.
In Detroit at Mumford High School there were four cases reported among staff and two cases reported among staff at Charles R. Drew Transtion Center.
There were two cases reported at Trinity Lutheran School in Macomb among students.
For more information on outbreaks in the state, visit here.
