Michigan Electors Cast 16 Votes For Joe BidenMichigan electors cast 16 votes Monday for President-elect Joe Biden, who reclaimed the battleground state for Democrats on his way to winning the White House.

Michigan Reports 7,205 New COVID-19 Cases, 90 Deaths For Sunday And MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,205 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 90 deaths for Sunday and Monday.

25 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 25 Michigan schools.

Beaumont Doctor Prepares To Receive Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineA Beaumont Doctor explains how he’s preparing to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while some are still skeptical about the timing of it all.

Watch Live: Michigan’s 16 Electors To Cast Votes During Meeting Of The Electoral College Michigan electors will cast their 16 votes during a meeting of the Electoral College at the Michigan Capitol Building to cast their ballot for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Henry Ford Health System: More Than 34K Patients Tested Negative For COVID-19 In Last 30 Days, 7,045 Tested Positive Henry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list the of positive and negative cases.