By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a crash along I-94 in Detroit that left three people dead.

It happened Monday just before 2 a.m. where police were dispatched to eastbound I-94 and Outer Drive for a traffic crash.

A 39-year-old man was driving a Camaro at a high rate of speed, with a 38-year-old passenger, according to police when he crashed into the back of a Mercury SUV with a 61-year-old inside.

All three were taken to a local hospital and were pronounced dead.

Police say excessive speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash.

The freeway was closed at Chalmers and Outer Drive until around 5 a.m. Monday.

