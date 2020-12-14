(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a crash along I-94 in Detroit that left three people dead.
It happened Monday just before 2 a.m. where police were dispatched to eastbound I-94 and Outer Drive for a traffic crash.
A 39-year-old man was driving a Camaro at a high rate of speed, with a 38-year-old passenger, according to police when he crashed into the back of a Mercury SUV with a 61-year-old inside.
All three were taken to a local hospital and were pronounced dead.
Police say excessive speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash.
The freeway was closed at Chalmers and Outer Drive until around 5 a.m. Monday.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: AG Nessel Says She Will Appeal The Court Ruling Allowing Discrimination Over Sexual Orientation
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Through Dec. 20. Here’s Everything You Need To Know
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Plan Should ‘Give As Generous Aid To Local Governments As Possible,’ Economist Says
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.