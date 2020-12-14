UAW, US Attorney Reach Deal To Reform Union After ScandalThe United Auto Workers and the U.S. attorney's office in Detroit say they have reached a settlement with the goal of reforming the union in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal.

Police: 3 Dead After Crash Along I-94 In DetroitMichigan State Police are investigating a crash along I-94 in Detroit that left three people dead.

Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Monday's Electoral College VoteMichigan will convene its 16 electors during a meeting of the Electoral College at the Michigan Capitol Building to cast their ballot for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Watch Live: Michigan’s 16 Electors To Cast Votes During Meeting Of The Electoral College Michigan electors will cast their 16 votes during a meeting of the Electoral College at the Michigan Capitol Building to cast their ballot for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Michigan Matters: The "Big Four" Talk Pandemic, Trump, Road AheadDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel – the region’s “Big Four” political leaders - appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (airing at its new time - 7:30 am ) to talk with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the year, pressing issues, and what’s ahead.

Taylor Swift Donates $13K To Michigan Mom After Finding Story On Washington PostPop singer Taylor Swift donated $13,000 to a Michigan mom of two on the verge of eviction.