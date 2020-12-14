LIVE AT 2:00pmMichigan’s 16 Electors to Cast Votes During Meeting of the Electoral College   
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:Biden, campaign 2020, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan electors will cast their 16 votes during a meeting of the Electoral College at the Michigan Capitol Building to cast their ballot for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Click here to watch live right here at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

