WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Governor Whitmer To Provide Update On COVID-19 Cases And ResponseGovernor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Attorney General Dana Nessel will provide an update Tuesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus around.

Here Are Key Dates To Know For Detroiters Wanting To Start A Marijuana BusinessIn November, the the Detroit City Council passed the Medical Marijuana Facilities and Adult-Use Marijuana Establishments ordinance. Here are the key dates for Detroiters wanting to start a marijuana business.

AMC Theatres Says A $100M Investment Is Keeping It AfloatAMC Theatres got a lifeline amid its financial struggles due to the pandemic.

TCF Center To Be Primary Site For COVID-19 Vaccinations, Oakland County Preparing Drive-Thru LocationsThe city of Detroit is planning to use the TCF Center parking lot as the main site for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Michigan Congressman Quits GOP Over Bid To Overturn ElectionRep. Paul Mitchell, of Dryden, is nearing the end of his second and final term. He wrote a letter to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on the same day electors formalized Biden's win.

Michigan Electors Cast 16 Votes For Joe BidenMichigan electors cast 16 votes Monday for President-elect Joe Biden, who reclaimed the battleground state for Democrats on his way to winning the White House.