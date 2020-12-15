The Detroit Pistons waived guard LiAngelo Ball and forwards Louis King and Anthony Lamb.
The Pistons announced the moves Monday. King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season. Lamb and Ball were signed earlier this month.
Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.
