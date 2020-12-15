LIVE AT 1:30pmGovernor Whitmer To Provide Update On COVID-19 Cases And Response
By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Pistons waived guard LiAngelo Ball and forwards Louis King and Anthony Lamb.

The Pistons announced the moves Monday. King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season. Lamb and Ball were signed earlier this month.

PRIENAI, LITHUANIA – JANUARY 09: LiAngelo Ball of Vytautas Prienai in action during the match between Vytautas Prienai and Zalgiris Kauno on January 9, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)

Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

