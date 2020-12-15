(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with breaking and entering that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Monday, Nov. 23, at 8:30 p.m., in the 4300 block of Neff where police say a silver minivan pulled in front of the location.
Three suspects reportedly kicked in the side door of the house while the owner was not home and entered the house. The suspects then loaded a number of personal items from the location into the van before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.
The vehicle is a silver 4-door minivan with tinted windows and a roof rack.
If anyone recognizes the individuals or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to please contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Congressman Quits GOP Over Bid To Overturn Election
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 25 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: AG Nessel Says She Will Appeal The Court Ruling Allowing Discrimination Over Sexual Orientation
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.