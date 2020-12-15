(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Attorney General Dana Nessel will provide an update Tuesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus around.

During the press conference Tuesday, they will also speak about safety surrounding the holidays.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-193 creating the bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission within the Department of Health and Human Services to help raise awareness of the safety and effectiveness of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, educate the people of this state, and help protect the health and safety of all Michigan residents. To apply to serve on the Protect Michigan Commission, visit michigan.gov/appointments and apply by Dec. 28.

Whitmer added last week effective immediately, most entertainment recreational venues and restaurants that depend on indoor dining, can postpone their monthly sales, use and withholding tax payments that are due Dec. 20, can be postponed to Jan. 20, 2021.

“The state treasury will wave all penalties and interest for 31 days. This is a crucial step in helping our businesses that are struggling, but we still need the Legislature and the federal government to act,” Whitmer said.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health also provided updates on how the state would distribute the COVID vaccine during the press conference last week

The first priority for vaccination will be frontline healthcare workers, as well as people living and working in longterm care facilities. As more vaccines become available, they will be distributed to more people including other essential workers, people with underline medical conditions and people who are over the age of 65.

By late spring, Khaldun hopes the vaccine will be available for the general public.

