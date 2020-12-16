(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man is in temporary serious condition after a Detroit shooting according to police.
It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 6300 block of Farmbrook.
Police say the 18-year-old reported that he was being dropped off at a party when an altercation ensued in the street.
He heard gunshots fired and realized he was shot, according to police.
He was transported to a local hospital by responding Detroit officers where he was treated.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
