(CBS DETROIT) – An 8-year-old boy has reportedly died after a shooting inside a Canton Township home, according to police.
It happened Tuesday at 4 p.m. at a home on Old Michigan Avenue, according to WWJ.
It’s reported a weapon was accidentally discharged in the home the child was shot in the arm. It’s still unknown what exactly happened or what led to this shooting.
Police are expected to have a press conference Wednesday and this is an ongoing investigation.
