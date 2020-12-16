LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel issued an urgent consumer alert to Michigan residents in response to recent imposter scams related to DTE Energy.

DTE Energy reported that it recently became aware of calls being made to customers by someone claiming to be a DTE employee.

The scammer was notifying customers of a power shutoff and requesting payment by bitcoin or preloaded money card to avoid shutoff. When a return call was made to the number shown on the customer’s caller ID, the attorney general’s office says the customer was greeted by a convincing spoof of a DTE employee who would appear to help the customer avoid a shutoff.