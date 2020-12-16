(CBS DETROIT) – Healthcare employees at St. John’s Hospital are among the first in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
This comes as Henry Ford and Beaumont hospitals have started to vaccinate their employees.
Ascension Michigan operates over 16 hospitals and hundreds of health facilities.
The medical group employs roughly 23,000 healthcare workers.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 25 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Student Found Dead At Grand Valley State University Was Freshman
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.