By Jeff O'Brien
Former linebacker Chris Spielman is joining the Detroit Lions as a special assistant.

The Lions announced Tuesday that Spielman will report to president and CEO Rod Wood and participate in interviews for the team’s general manager and coaching vacancies. Detroit fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia earlier this season.

01 May 2015: FormerDetroit Lion Chris Spielman during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Lions also announced that Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and former Arizona Cardinals GM Rod Graves will serve as advisors for the team’s searches.

Spielman is Detroit’s career leader in tackles and helped the Lions to the NFC title game in 1992, the closest they’ve come to a Super Bowl. Spielman has also been a broadcaster for FOX Sports and ESPN.

 

