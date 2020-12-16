(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan lawmakers are requiring election clerks in Detroit and Livonia to be questioned over the November general election.
Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey and Livonia Clerk Susan Nash must provide documents to the state senate by Jan. 12.
Republican lawmakers cite out-of-balanced poll books and cast ballots as the reason for the subpoena.
