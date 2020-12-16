MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,037 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 83 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 446,752 and 11,018 deaths as of Dec. 16.
In the state as of Dec. 11, there has been a total of 236,369 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?