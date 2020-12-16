(CBS DETROIT) – Supporters of State Rep. Cynthia Johnson are gathering in the Fifth District in Detroit— a district that she represents in the Michigan house.
On Wednesday night, constituents and community activists were calling on Republican leaders to reappoint Johnson to the House Oversight Committee.
Johnson received death threats following the committee’s hearing on election fraud claims with President Donald Trump’s Lawyer Rudy Guiliani. The inflammatory remarks called for the district five representative to be lynched.
Johnson then responded through a Facebook video, a video that led to disciplinary action and an investigations.
“This just a warning to you Trumpers. Be. Careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you.”
On Wednesday night, Johnson supporters are stepping up to defend the state rep saying she must be reinstated to her committee assignments to continue to represent the people who voted her in office.
“Even though she did absolutely nothing I’m gonna add something that she did or I’m gonna take away a letter or a word, that she said and then take that information to a group of people and say look at what she did,” said Johnson.
“So this sister who’s elected by the people she can’t ask Attorney Giuliani questions. She can’t make a statement. For that her life is threatened,” said Minister Malik Shabazz, community activist.
Supporters will be back on the 4000 block of Montgomery in Detroit Friday, Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m. to continue to speak out on representative Johnson’s behalf.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.