(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man is awaiting charges after being arrested for allegedly recording and photographing another man in a Planet Fitness bathroom.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s says it happened at the Planet Fitness located at 1101 S. Lapeer Road where and 18-year-old man of Lake Orion Township saw the 22-year-old man place his cellphone — with his camera facing him — under the stall while he went into the bathroom.
The 18-year-old confronted the 22-year-old man and then alerted police, who later arrived and arrested the 22-year-old man.
Police say the 22-year-old man attempted to record the 18-year-old for sexual gratification and learned that other similar incidents may have occurred with the 22-year-old man.
The 22-year-old man is in Oakland County Jail, pending charges.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 18-Year-Old Man In Temporary Serious Condition After Detroit Shooting
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: VIDEO: Detroit Police Seek Breaking And Entering Suspects
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.