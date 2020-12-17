  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:bathroom, Michigan, photographing, Planet Fitness, recording, stall

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man is awaiting charges after being arrested for allegedly recording and photographing another man in a Planet Fitness bathroom.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s says it happened at the Planet Fitness located at 1101 S. Lapeer Road where and 18-year-old man of Lake Orion Township saw the 22-year-old man place his cellphone — with his camera facing him — under the stall while he went into the bathroom.

The 18-year-old confronted the 22-year-old man and then alerted police, who later arrived and arrested the 22-year-old man.

Police say the 22-year-old man attempted to record the 18-year-old for sexual gratification and learned that other similar incidents may have occurred with the 22-year-old man.

The 22-year-old man is in Oakland County Jail, pending charges.

