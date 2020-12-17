Menu
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Pfizer Vaccine Distribution
The distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine is underway...and it’s no small undertaking.
57 minutes ago
Flint Water Settlement Borrowing Plan Approved By Lawmakers
The legislation received House approval on 105-3 and 104-4 votes and will be signed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
United Airlines, CDC Launch Contact Tracing Initiative
United Airlines and the CDC are teaming up to launch a contact tracing initiative.
Delta Airlines Wants To Offer Quarantine-Free Travel By COVID-19 Testing
A company executive said Tuesday the company is in talks with various governments about the routes.
Michigan Lawmakers Subpoena Detroit And Livonia Clerks
Michigan lawmakers are requiring election clerks in Detroit and Livonia to be questioned over the November general election.
Rally Calls For Rep. Johnson To Be Reinstated To House Oversight Committee
Supporters of State Rep. Cynthia Johnson are gathering in the Fifth District in Detroit— a district that she represents in the Michigan house.
Ascension St. John's Hospital Employees Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
Healthcare employees at St. John's Hospital are among the first in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
First Forecast Weather December 17, 2020 (Today)
Still may see some snow showers today.
5 hours ago
First Forecast Weather December 16, 2020 (Tonight)
Snow showers still possible.
15 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Ragnow Played Against Packers With A Fractured Throat
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow told teammates he couldn't talk because of an injury and continued playing against the Green Bay Packers.
Lions Hire Spielman
Former linebacker Chris Spielman is joining the Detroit Lions as a special assistant.
Two-Time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Commits To Extension With Bucks
"I'm blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years," Antetokounmpo posted Tuesday on his social media platforms.
SpongeBob SquarePants And Slimey Touchdowns, Nickelodeon Is Ready For Some Football
CBS Sports and Nickelodeon revealed their plans on Tuesday for the kid-focused channel's broadcast of a wild-card game on Sunday, Jan. 10.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Honda Recalls 1.4M US Vehicles For Software, Other Problems
Honda is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat and a software flaw.
General Motors Opening 3D Printing Facility In Warren To Propel Production
General Motors is opening a new 3D printing plant in Warren.
