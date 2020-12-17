(CBS DETROIT) – Local moms in media are teaming up to spread holiday cheer to Detroit families in need.
Momtitask has joined forces with Dr. Sabrina Jackson, Ray Calloway and Raquelle Harris to host a Drive Up and Drop off Christmas Toy Drive. It’s scheduled to take place Sunday, Dec. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at 31700 13 Mile Road in Farmington.
All donations and proceeds will go to children who reside in shelters alongside their mothers as a result of abuse and domestic violence.
New toys, clothes, gift cards, toiletries, PPE and or monetary gifts are accepted. There’s also an option to donate virtually here.
