(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s National Guard continues to help out with the pandemic creating vaccination teams to help healthcare facilities.
The National Guard is also still helping with testing throughout the state.
The federal government and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did approve funding for the state’s National Guard through next march.
Officials say they’re prepared to help with vaccines past that date if needed.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 18-Year-Old Man In Temporary Serious Condition After Detroit Shooting
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: VIDEO: Detroit Police Seek Breaking And Entering Suspects
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.