(CBS Detroit) –A top trend in the music industry and Detroit today the announcement and release of a surprise Eminem album.

The Detroit-native dropped side b to his ‘music to be murdered by’ album that was released earlier this year.

This is the second release within a year for Eminem.

He also features several other Detroit rappers on a few songs.

