(CBS Detroit) – Governor Whitmer held a press conference Friday with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updating its epidemic order.
The MDHHS will now allow Casinos, bowling centers, and movie theatres to open Monday, December 21.
Capacity will be capped at 100 and food and drink concessions must stay closed.
Social distancing must be observed at all times.
