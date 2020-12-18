AttentionMake sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV. Click here for full details.
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:covid-19, Whitmer

(CBS Detroit) – Governor Whitmer held a press conference Friday with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updating its epidemic order.

The MDHHS will now allow Michigan High Schools to return to in-person learning starting Monday, December 21.

Although most schools have started their winter break Whitmer states that “This will allow schools to plan accordingly when schools return from break January 4th.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

