Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about 2020 and the dizzying issues that arose including the pandemic, economic fallout from it, and an election that never seemed to end on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”
The state’s 49th governor talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discussed the turbulent time in a year-end conversation (watch at its new time 7:30 a.m. Sunday).
Whitmer, co-chair of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next month, also discussed the pandemic’s impact on it and how many events would be virtual like so much this year.
She discussed the plight of businesses including restaurants which have been so hard hit by state mandated closures of in-dining seating.
And she talked about the Covid-19 vaccine being manufactured in Michigan and frustration with the White House on the lack of a national distribution plan.
She was asked about her campaign rallying cry, “fix the damn roads,” and how the pandemic impacted it, and road ahead for repairs in 2021.
