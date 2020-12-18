(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
During the press conference Friday, they will also speak about the safety surrounding the holidays and a possible extension on Health orders expiring on December 20.
1:30 p.m.
Last week the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced an extension of “Pause To Save Lives” to prevent Michigan’s hospitals from overwhelming, protect those serving on the front lines, protect small businesses and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Whitmer said, “To the Michiganders and business owners who have doubled down on mask-wearing, social distancing, and limiting indoor gathering where COVID-19 thrives, thank you,” she said.
On Monday, the first of Michigan’s frontline workers received the Pfizer vaccine. Three weeks ago the governor sent a letter to the Michigan Legislature requesting that they take action to protect public health and save lives. In the three weeks since nearly 2,000 people have died from COVID-19, Whitmer said.
“That’s nearly 2,000 parents, grandparents, children, and loved ones who were taken from us too soon,” she added.
