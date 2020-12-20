Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses the dizzying issues that arose this year including the pandemic, economic fallout, and a heated election on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”
The state’s 49th governor talks with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discusses a turbulent time in a year-end conversation (Michigan Matters airs at its new time 7:30 a.m. Sunday).
Whitmer, co-chair of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, discusses the pandemic’s impact on it
She also talks about the plight of businesses including restaurants which have been so hard hit by state ordered closures and restrictions.
She discusses the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in Michigan and her frustration with the White House on its lack of a distribution plan.
She was asked about “fixing the damn roads” and how the pandemic impacted it, and what about the road ahead for repairs in 2021.
