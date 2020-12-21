(CBS Detroit) — 5130636

Detroit Police say the arrest was made over the weekend thanks to community tips.

Video from residential security surveillance and social media helped Detroit Police crack a case of a real-life grinch seen on-camera stealing holiday packages.

The videos show a woman driving in a black 2006 Range Rover

grabbing packages and taking off.

Shares of the videos online caught the community’s attention and put the porch pirate on police radar.

Detroit Police Captain Michael Chambers said, “She is in custody at the Detroit Detention Center at this time, and really it’s an example of just citizens coming forward and providing and working with the police to bring someone to justice.”

Police say the suspect was caught on Joy Rd. and Meyers Saturday night when an officer identified the license plate and vehicle.

The driver was pulled over, and police say that’s when officers discovered that not only were there stolen packages in the vehicle, but the Range Rover was stolen as well.

Chambers said, “They recovered two stolen packages that were from two locations, and they also were able to identify that she possessed some different bank cards for other individuals as well.”

The 33-year-old Southfield woman is believed to be involved in a string of illegal package pick-ups, and now Detroit Police is asking residents to speak up if they fell victim to her schemes.

Chambers said, “We have multiple people that were victimized, and we’re gonna make sure that we bring this individual to justice for all those different crimes.”

As questions about the woman’s identity continue to blow up on social media, the woman’s mugshot will not be released until after the arraignment.

Wayne County Prosecutors are telling CW50 a warrant request on the case is being returned for further investigation.

