A live stream will also be available for those who choose not to attend.
(CBS Detroit) — Funeral arrangements for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon will start next week.
The family says a public viewing will take place on December 28 at Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit.
Another viewing will take place on December 29 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.
Napoleon died at the age of 65 from COVID-19.
