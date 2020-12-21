AttentionMake sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV. Click here for full details.
By Jeff O'Brien
Rocky Lombardi, the quarterback who led Michigan State to its two victories, is looking to transfer to another school.

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Rocky Lombardi #12 of the Michigan State Spartans motions against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Lombardi told the Detroit Free Press that he’s placed his name in the transfer portal.

He started nine games in four seasons, including victories this season over Michigan and Northwestern, which eventually won the Big Ten West.

But Lombardi struggled against Indiana and Ohio State. He left the Ohio State game after a hard tackle and didn’t play against Penn State. Payton Thorne replaced Lombardi at quarterback.

 

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 12: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on December 12, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“The portal is here. It is not going away,” coach Mel Tucker said Tuesday. “We’re gonna embrace it. I’ve got players out of the portal, and I’ve seen guys go into the portal. That’s part of college football now.”

 

