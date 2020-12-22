(CBS DETROIT) – The spirit of giving back is alive and well.
As many people head out to the malls to grab gifts, a group of co-workers are giving them away just in time for the holiday season.
“And the toys, anywhere from coloring books, educational books and a lot of arts and crafts, dolls, stuffed animals, trucks and cars, racetracks with the little hot wheel cars,” said Dee Edwards, H&R Block, Westborn Mall.
H&R Block joined forces with a local toiletry company called She Will Reign for a drive-thru toy drive at Westborn Mall in Dearborn.
“Within our community here at Block, we like to let our clients and community know that we are here for more than just doing taxes,” said Edwards.
The goodie bags were filled with presents and essentials to help families check off items on their Christmas lists.
“We also gave some kids some coats because they didn’t have a coat or hats or gloves. Every child should get a new toothbrush. That’s something that we provided today also,” said Edwards.
The holiday event is just another way local businesses are giving back to the community they serve during a time when families could use an extra hand.
