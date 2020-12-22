Comments
(WNEM) — A family is mourning the loss of their son after he drowned in a pond.
First responders were sent to a home in Shepherd on Dec. 19 at 2:55 p.m. for a 4-year-old boy that fell through the ice on a pond.
Michigan State Police said troopers arrived on the scene within minutes of the incident.
The boy’s father was on the scene trying to locate his son but was unable to.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Deal Reached On COVID Economic Relief
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Accused Porch Pirate In Detroit Now Behind Bars
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.