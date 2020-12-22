  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:boy, drowning, michigan state police, pond

(WNEM) — A family is mourning the loss of their son after he drowned in a pond.

First responders were sent to a home in Shepherd on Dec. 19 at 2:55 p.m. for a 4-year-old boy that fell through the ice on a pond.

Michigan State Police said troopers arrived on the scene within minutes of the incident.

The boy’s father was on the scene trying to locate his son but was unable to.

