  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMA Holly Dolly Christmas
    9:00 PMGarth & Trisha Live! A Concert Holiday
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,443 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 70 deaths Wednesday.

The health department said data would be updated on Wednesday, but due to the holiday it would not be updated on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Updates from Thursday and Friday will be available on Saturday, Dec. 26.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 469,928 and 11,775 deaths as of Dec. 23.

In the state as of Dec. 18, there has been a total of 284,731 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments (3)
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply
  2. Keith Kowalski says:
    June 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?

    Reply
  3. Barbara Helms says:
    July 13, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?

    Reply

Leave a Reply