Wrongfully Incarcerated Man Released From Prison After 17 Years, Spends First Christmas Home Giving BackA man recently exonerated after spending nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, is spending his first Christmas home giving back to his community.

Local Chefs Teams With Organizations To Provide Over 5,000 Meals To Those In Need This Christmas EveThe organization Make Food Not Waste feeds families in need throughout the year by using donated food. For Christmas Eve they team with other organizations to feed over 5,000 people.

Gleaners Community Food Bank Provides Free Groceries For FamiliesOver 40 pounds of fresh, frozen and dry goods are provided to families at emergency food distribution sites to make sure no one goes hungry for the holidays and throughout the year.

Michigan Reports 3,443 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Deaths WednesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,443 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 70 deaths Wednesday.

Gov. Whitmer Signs A Series Of Bills Into Law. Here's Everything You Need To KnowGov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a series of bills into law to help those struggling during the pandemic.

Accused Porch Pirate In Detroit ChargedAn accused porch pirate has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor mail theft after allegedly stealing packages from two Detroit residences.