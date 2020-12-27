AttentionMake sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV. Click here for full details.
  WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Carol Cain, covid-19, Economy, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, joe biden, Michigan Matters, pandemic

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses the dizzying issues that arose this year including the pandemic, economic fallout, and a heated election on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The state’s 49th governor talks with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discusses a turbulent time in a year-end conversation (Michigan Matters airs at its new time 7:30 a.m. Sunday).

Whitmer, co-chair of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, discusses the pandemic’s impact on it

She also talks about the plight of businesses including restaurants which have been so hard hit by state ordered closures and restrictions.

She discusses the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in Michigan and her frustration with the White House on its lack of a distribution plan.

She was asked about “fixing the damn roads” and how the pandemic impacted it, and what about the road ahead for repairs in 2021.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS at its new time, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62

