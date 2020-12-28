(CBS DETROIT) – CVS Health is now administering vaccines for long-term healthcare facilities in Michigan.
CVS says nearly 1,000 nursing and assisted living facilities in the state will receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The program launched last week in 12 states affected the most by COVID-19.
CVS expects to vaccinate up to four million people and staff through the program.
