(CBS DETROIT) – Public viewing will begin Monday for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.
Napoleon, 65, died from complications related to COVID-19 on Dec 17.
The public viewing will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Swanson Funeral Home on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Grater Grace Temple, 2500 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A live stream link will be available on the Swanson Funeral Home website and masks and proper social distancing are required for the viewings.
The family says they will have a private service for Napoleon.
