(CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old Pontiac man is awaiting charges after admitting to exposing himself at a Pontiac store.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man who had exposed himself to an employee on Dec. 26 at 12:25 p.m. while at a Sally Beauty Supply located at 324 N. Telegraph Road.
The 24-year-old woman told deputies she thought the 20-year-old man was a Big Lots store employee because he was wearing an employee t-shirt from the store, which is in the same plaza as the beauty supply.
Deputies say they located the man in the Big Lots store and he admitted to exposing himself.
After being taken into custody, a computer check revealed that the man was a missing and endangered subject out of Southfield and the Southfield Police Department was advised.
He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.
