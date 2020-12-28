(CBS DETROIT) – Southfield Police are investigating a carjacking that left a 48-year-old man dead Sunday night.
It happened in the 26000 block of Primary Drive at about 7:50 p.m. where police found the Southfield man in a driveway with gunshot wounds.
Police say the 48-year-old man was carjacked as he arrived to the address.
He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect was last seen leaving the area in the 48-year-old man’s 2013 Toyota Tundra.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
