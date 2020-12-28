  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:carjacking, gunshot wounds, killed, man, Southfield, Southfield police

(CBS DETROIT) – Southfield Police are investigating a carjacking that left a 48-year-old man dead Sunday night.

It happened in the 26000 block of Primary Drive at about 7:50 p.m. where police found the Southfield man in a driveway with gunshot wounds.

Police say the 48-year-old man was carjacked as he arrived to the address.

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was last seen leaving the area in the 48-year-old man’s 2013 Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Wrongfully Incarcerated Man Released From Prison After 17 Years, Spends First Christmas Home Giving Back

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Gleaners Community Food Bank Provides Free Groceries For Families

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply