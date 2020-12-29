  • WWJ-TVOn Air

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features Christmas trees and home studio jams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

Ally Evenson

 

Tone & Niche

 

Dan Tillery

 

Jacob Sigman

 

Kate Hinote & The Disasters

 

 

Josh Steinhart (of The Tread Lightlies)

 

White Bee

 

Raye Williams, Tosha Owens, & Olivia Dear

 

Tom Butwin

 

Tailored Harmonies Music Co.

 

