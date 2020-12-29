With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features Christmas trees and home studio jams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.
Ally Evenson
Tone & Niche
Dan Tillery
Jacob Sigman
Kate Hinote & The Disasters
Josh Steinhart (of The Tread Lightlies)
White Bee
Raye Williams, Tosha Owens, & Olivia Dear
Tom Butwin
Tailored Harmonies Music Co.