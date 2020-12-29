(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in critical condition following a crash in Detroit, police say.
It happened at the St. Mary’s and Pembroke intersection on Monday at 3:35 p.m. when the 30-year-old man was driving a white 2015 Dodge Journey when it collided in the intersection with a stolen black 2018 Dodge Charger.
Police say the occupants of the Dodge Charger fled the scene prior to police officers arrival.
First responders transported the 30-year-old man to a local hospital where he was treated and listed in critical condition as of Monday night.
The suspect who committed this crime is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 7 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Federal Unemployment Benefits Delayed
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: When Should The Checks Start Arriving?
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.