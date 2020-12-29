(CBS DETROIT) – Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren says one suspect in connection to a fatal carjacking was injured Sunday night after being hit by the victim in an exchange of gunfire, as the father shot back to protect his family before losing his life in his own driveway.

“He was a devoted husband, a devoted father and a respected businessman and what I’m told from the neighbors he was a good neighbor. They had a lot of respect for Mr. Hudson. He’s a valid CPL holder and he does not have any criminal history,” said Barren.

Gun shots can be heard in a video of the last moments of Frederic Hudson’s life before he was gunned down outside his home on Primary Avenue in Southfield.

Police say Hudson was sitting in his Toyota Tundra when a vehicle with three men pulled up.

The gunman approached the 48-year-old opened fire and fled the scene in the victim’s truck.

“It appears that Mr. Hudson was successful in striking a suspect as he fell to the ground. While that suspect was on the ground he was able to continue firing and ultimately did strike Mr. Hudson,” said Barren.

Chief Barren says he believes Hudson was followed and targeted for the attack.

“We’re still looking for a 2013 white Toyota Tundra license plate CPA-1749. Again CPA-1749,” said Barren.

One person of interest is currently in the hospital in critical condition. Two suspects are still on the loose.

