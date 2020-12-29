Comments
(CBS DETROIT) -The FAA is allowing small drones to fly over people at night clearing the way for unmanned deliveries.
Several big companies including UPS, Amazon and Walmart are testing drone deliveries.
The drones will be required to have a remote ID, allowing them to be identified from the ground and anti-collision lights.
The new rules are expected to take effect in March.
