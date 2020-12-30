(CBS DETROIT) – Warren Police announced Tuesday four men have been charged in connection with a trafficking operation that was distributing deadly fentanyl in four counties, according to the Detroit Free Press.
The month-long intensive investigation kicked off in November following the death of a 47-year-old Warren resident.
Three men are currently in custody — Jermaine Tate, 38, Nathaniel Clark, 32, and Terry Jamal Gaskins, 34 — and their bonds range from $50,000 to $350,000. Isaac Lee Bannerman, 34 is still being sought by police, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The men are facing charges which include conducting a criminal enterprise, three counts of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and three counts of delivering/manufacturing fentanyl and each charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in 2020 in the city of Warren, overdoses increased by 18.8 percent and overdose deaths increased by 89.6 percent.
As the investigation continues, police expect more charges and arrests to be made.
