(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Dearborn Heights announced their Mayor, Dan Paletko, died late Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.
Since 2004, Paletko, 70, served as mayor for the city of Dearborn Heights and was elected four times: in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017.
The City of Dearborn Heights is saddened to announce the sudden death late Tuesday of Mayor Dan Paletko from complications associated with COVID-19. More information will be posted as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/2jnnQQQ8TS
— City of Dearborn Heights (@DearbornHts) December 30, 2020
On Wednesday morning, the Dearborn Heights Police Department made a statement on Facebook about Paletko’s death.
“We are all in shock over the tragic loss of our Mayor Dan Paletko,” the department stated who added that Paletko was “a tremendous asset” to the community and “a great leader” for the city of Dearborn Heights.
“Mayor Paletko always made sure we knew he had chosen “the best of the best” for our Police and Fire Departments and he had our backs. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends. Mayor Dan Paletko will truly be missed by us all,” the department stated.
Paletko has a long history of public service. Before being elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, Paletko was a longtime member of the Dearborn Heights City Council.
Paletko retired from Ford Motor Company where he was a financial manager and was a Certified Public Accountant, holding degrees from the University of Michigan, University of Detroit and Wayne State University.
He is survived by his two daughters, Marie and Ann.
