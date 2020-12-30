  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is making it clear what you should do this New Year’s instead of having friends over.

It’s part of a new city ad called “Holidays Re-Imagined.”

Officials are asking everyone to be cautious and try going virtual due to the pandemic.

The video also asks people to wear a mask, social distance and get a flu shot.

