MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,222 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 51 deaths Thursday.
The heath department said data will be updated on Dec. 30 and on Jan. 2. It will not be updated on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 due to the holiday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 488,144 and 12,333 deaths as of Dec. 30.
In the state as of Dec. 23, there has been a total of 318,389 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: When Will The Checks Start Arriving?
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Man Critical After Crash At Intersection In Detroit
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?