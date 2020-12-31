(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a shooting in South Lyon left a 17-year-old boy dead and his father hospitalized.
It happened in the area of 10 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail in the 300 block of East Liberty Street.
Police say the 17-year-old was shot and died during the incident. His 43-year-old father was also wounded and listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation and police say more information may become available on Thursday or Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Lyon Police Department at 248-587-2775.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: True Crime: 25 Years After O.J. Was Acquitted Of Killing His Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson And Ron Goldman
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Lose Drunken Driving Case At Michigan’s Top Court