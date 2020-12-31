EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A Eastpointe worker has died following a trench collapse, authorities said.
The 41-year-old employee of the Eastpointe Department of Public Works died in the incident that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Fire Chief Nick Sage said.
The man was covered with water and mud in the trench that was about to 6-7 feet deep, Sage said.
The man was working on a water main break at the time.
His name was not immediately released.
