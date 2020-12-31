  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:collapses, eastpointe, trench, workers

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A Eastpointe worker has died following a trench collapse, authorities said.

The 41-year-old employee of the Eastpointe Department of Public Works died in the incident that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Fire Chief Nick Sage said.

The man was covered with water and mud in the trench that was about to 6-7 feet deep, Sage said.

The man was working on a water main break at the time.

His name was not immediately released.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: True Crime: 25 Years After O.J. Was Acquitted Of Killing His Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson And Ron Goldman

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Lose Drunken Driving Case At Michigan’s Top Court

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply